Feeding San Diego to host series of food distributions to honor our military

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego, a local food bank, will be holding a Veteran’s Day campaign focusing on large scale food distributions for military/veterans across the county over the next two weeks.

Food distribution will take place at locations in Chula Vista, Escondido, Spring Valley, Fallbrook, and more.

They’ve dubbed the campaign, the Feeding Heroes Initiative, which has been brought to life by 17 community partners.

Feeding San Diego’s Chief Strategy Officer, Bob Kamensky, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the campaign.