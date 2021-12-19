Feeding San Diego to host various food distributions throughout holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego is still seeing a heightened need throughout San Diego County for food banks such as theirs.

Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss what the food bank is up to this holiday season.

The organization moves about two million pounds of food through its distribution center every month.

Feeding San Diego will be hosting various food distributions across the county during the holiday season, including an upcoming turkey distribution.

To find a list of upcoming distributions, visit www.feedingsandiego.org/find-food