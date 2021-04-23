Feeding San Diego Together Tour to stop in Chula Vista





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s series of large-scale food distributions, the Together Tour, will stop in Chula Vista this weekend to provide food assistance to over 1,000 households.

Since February, this series of large-scale distributions has served over 35,000 people and supported them with 520,000 pounds of food and valuable resources about additional distributions and programs.

Earlier this year, Feeding San Diego announced its Together Tour, an ongoing series of large-scale food distributions open to anyone in need of food assistance.

The hunger relief and food rescue nonprofit works with over 320 distribution partners across the county to provide food daily, but these large-scale distributions are a different model meant to reach larger numbers of people on different days of the week.

Many of the Together Tour sites are recurring. This site at Southwestern College will be on the fourth Saturday of every month through July.

“It has been an incredible experience to make our way across San Diego County to engage with different communities and provide food assistance where it’s needed most,” said Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “Our large-scale distributions are still very much needed as our local economy continues to recover from the pandemic.”