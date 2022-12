Feeding San Diego’s board matches donations through Dec. 31

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s board of directors will match every dollar donated through Dec. 31 up to $317,000.

This is the largest match of the year, and the donations given during this time will help provide meals to San Diegans in need while keeping food from goign to waste.

Allison Glader of Feeding San Diego joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes with the details.