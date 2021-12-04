Feeding San Diego’s food distribution is serving over 1200 families every two weeks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes partners with Feeding San Diego’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Dana Williams, about their upcoming food distribution, Saturday Dec. 4.

Every two weeks Feeding San Diego’s well oiled machine serves literally over 1200 families ever two weeks. People line up at 4:00 a.m. in the morning to get in line to make sure they can get food.

This Saturday, distributions start at 8:00 a.m. but people get there early.

Ocean View Church

2460 Palm Avenue

San Diego 92154

For more information view their website: https://feedingsandiego.org/