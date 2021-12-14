Feeding San Diego’s Give Hope Share Joy campaign is happening now

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Feeding San Diego’s Allison Glader about their Give Hope Share Joy campaign still happening and how you can give back during the holidays.

They are in need of donations especially right now to keep things moving. Especially because of the price increases of food and gas due to inflation, a lot of people have to choose between certain things and food!

Please donate today at feedingsandiego.org. No one should go hungry.