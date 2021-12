Feeding San Diego’s One Million Meal Challenge for the holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the Feeding San Diego warehouse in Sorrento Valley to talk about their One Million Meal Challenge.

The holiday season is the busiest for non-profit Feeding San Diego, they want to raise enough money to be able to make 1 million meals for San Diegans this holiday season!

For more information or to volunteer visit: https://feedingsandiego.org/