Feeding SD to give out over 500 turkeys to San Diegans in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out with Feeding San Diego at their latest distribution, where they plan on giving out 500 turkeys to people in need.

With Christmas just this weekend, those dealing with food insecurities were welcomed to go to pick up a turkey between 8-11 AM and 1-4 PM on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Feeding San Diego, 9477 Waples St. Ste. 100, San Diego, CA 92121 is where the distribution will be held.

Feeding San Diego will distribute over 500 turkeys to San Diegans in need at a drive-through distribution in the parking lot of its Sorrento Valley headquarters. The frozen turkeys are about 15 pounds each and will be distributed with gravy packets for attendees to prepare at home.

“This holiday season is yet again very challenging for many people in our community who are facing record high gas prices and inflation across the board,” says Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “We are delighted to be able to pass out free frozen turkeys ahead of the holidays so that people can celebrate with their families and not worry about the cost of the food on their table.”