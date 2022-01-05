Feeding SD wants to help the 1 million San Diegans at risk of experiencing hunger





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Feeding San Diego’s warehouse to talk about their need for volunteers to keep feeding San Diego.

The holidays are over but they still need people to volunteer both at headquarters and out at all the large scale food distributions. The need is so great they actually added shifts to encourage people to still come and help out as hunger continues.

If you are interested in volunteering or helping Feeding San Diego visit: https://feedingsandiego.org/get-involved/