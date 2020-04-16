Female small business owner speaks about her Twitter exchange with Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez posted a Twitter thread ranting about what she described as a rigged system against the working poor and middle class workers.

Tiffani (@TiffaniCFO), responded to Gonzalez telling her that she “is the system” and it’s her laws that are hurting the working poor and middle class workers. This was met with a reply from the Assemblywoman belittling her writing, “Ok, ‘Tiffani CFO’ Ok.”

Tiffani responded again writing “Yes, I am a CFO and a small business owner. I employ 26 W2 employees, fully cover their healthcare benefits, and sign their paychecks. Your draconian laws have kicked my kids out of school, made it impossible for ICs to survive, and legalized ballot harvesting. NOT OK.”

The short Twitter interaction between Tiffani and Assemblywoman Gonzalez was shared thousands of times on Twitter, and was even ‘liked’ by Donald Trump Jr.

KUSI News spoke with Tiffani about the exchange and how much attention it is getting online.

