Fentanyl crisis continues to surge across the country, harming millions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. is projected to top a million drug overdose deaths since they began collecting data over 20 years ago.

That is about 930,000 deaths since 1999 and drugs like fentanyl are only contributing to this ongoing problem.

Scott Silverman, Your Crisis Coach, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the nationwide fentanyl crisis.