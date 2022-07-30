Fentanyl Crisis: DEA launches another suspected fentanyl overdose investigation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The DEA is launching another investigation after a resident at the Veteran’s Village of San Diego died of a suspected fentanyl overdose.

Officials say the resident was part of a drug treatment program and died on campus this Thursday.

This has been the second overdose investigation at the facility and the fourth death this year.

With fentanyl deaths on the rise in the United States and San Diego County, Your Crisis Coach, Scott Silverman, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego”.

1.Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

2.It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal and accidental overdoses in the U.S.

3. Close to 300 people die every day because of Opioids 1/2 of that from Fentanyl.

4. Fentanyl , Is a poison and can kill you, if not prescribed by a doctor.

5. A CA DA claimed up to 80% of all illicit Drugs in Ca contain Fentanyl-A deadly Poison.

Author of The Opioid Epidemic.

Crisis Coach/Family Navigator www.yourcrisiscoach.com