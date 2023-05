Fentanyl deaths increase, bipartisan bills stall in state Senate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nearly 114 Californians die each day from fentanyl poisoning. Each year, the number of children and infants dying from this substance has increased as well.

Republicans in state Senate are fed up with bipartisan bills stalling in committee.

GOP spokesperson Jessica Millan Patterson joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss why there is such reluctance in the California State Legislature to act on the fentanyl crisis.