Fentanyl enforcement surge results in massive increase in seizures and arrests





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Law enforcement leaders announced Tuesday that an unprecedented enforcement surge over the course of two months resulted in the seizure of 4,721 pounds of fentanyl, 1,700 pounds of fentanyl precursors and the arrests of over 200 alleged smugglers, traffickers and dealers in Southern California.

The enforcement sure was labeled Operation Blue Lotus, launched by the Department of Homeland Security along the Southwest border to address entry points of the deadly drug.

San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the seizures.