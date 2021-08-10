Fentanyl’s degree of danger with Scott Silverman





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department recently released body camera footage of a deputy who allegedly accidentally overdosed from fentanyl exposure.

The purpose of the video is to educate the public of how dangerous the powerful synthetic opioid is.

Officials have said that while out on a call last month, the trainee deputy was exposed to a large amount of fentanyl that was airborne as he started processing it for evidence.

The exposure led to him overdosing at the scene.

Another officer who was there quickly began using Narcan, which counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose. The deputy survived.

“Your Crisis Coach” Scott Silverman joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the dangers of fentanyl.

Silverman described that 240 people die everyday in the U.S. from opioids of many forms, whether over-the-counter or counterfeit.

Young people are now taking counterfeit medication at alarming levels, Silverman warned.

To counteract accidental fentanyl overdoses, Silverman described that he is now telling families to talk with their kids about fentanyl so that when they encounter the drug, they know to find a way to avoid it.

For help with substance abuse issues, call the San Diego Access and Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240 or visit www.up2sd.org.