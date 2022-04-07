Fern Street Circus Kicks off Spring Neighborhood Tour this Saturday & Sunday in City Heights

CITY HEIGHTS (KUSI) – Fern Street Circus (FSC) announced today that it will kick off its Spring Neighborhood Tour on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 at its new Outdoor Circus Community Center (OCCC) in City Heights. The Spring Tour will include a total of 10 free public performances at various parks and community centers around San Diego’s mid-city neighborhoods, showcasing the talents of professional circus artists and musicians from around the world alongside students from Fern Street Circus’s free after-school program in City Heights.

FSC has partnered with the City of San Diego’s Parks and Recreation Department and HHSA/Live Well San Diego for the series of shows, which move to a new location each Saturday and Sunday. (See full schedule and locations below.) The City Heights Community Development Corporation and Radio Latina are also valued community partners for the Tour.

With a theme of “Come Out! Come Out,” the multi-generational shows will feature bilingual ringmaster Memo Mendez, live music and a variety of circus acts, including juggling, clowning, contortion, tumbling, tightwire, puppetry and more. The global cast includes professional circus artists from Guinea, Ethiopia, Colombia, Chile, the United Kingdom and Canada. All shows are free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, and no tickets are required.

“We are thrilled to once again take our show on the road, reaching out into San Diego’s diverse neighborhoods to engage with local families and bring smiles to people’s faces,” said Executive Director John Highkin. “There is something special about neighbors being able to step outside their doors and come together as a community or a fun, feel-good arts experience that crosses generations and cultures. It is the heart of our mission and a joyful experience that has kept us going strong for 30 years and counting.”

WHEN: Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 (2 PM)

WHERE: Outdoor Circus Community Center

4108 University Avenue, San Diego 92105 (City Heights neighborhood)