Fernando Tatis’ $340M, 14-year deal finalized by Padres





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fernando Tatis Jr.‘s $340 million, 14-year contract has been finalized by the San Diego Padres, the longest deal in baseball history.

Tatis, 22, had been eligible for salary arbitration after this season and for free agency after the 2024 season.

The length of his contract exceeded the $325 million, 13-year agreement between Miami and Giancarlo Stanton and the $330 million, 13-year contract between Bruce Harper and Philadelphia.

Baseball’s biggest deal by dollars remains Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year contract signed with the Angels in March 2019.

"To the city of San Diego, we're here to stay." Tatis showing his love to the #FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/lkMd46Ppjg — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) February 22, 2021