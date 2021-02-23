Fernando Tatis Jr. becomes face of Padres with record 14-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr.‘s $340 million, 14-year contract has been finalized by the San Diego Padres, the longest deal in baseball history. Tatis had been eligible for salary arbitration after this season and for free agency after the 2024 season. The length of his contract exceeds the $325 million, 13-year agreement between Miami and Giancarlo Stanton and the $330 million, 13-year contract between Bruce Harper and Philadelphia.