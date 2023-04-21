Fernando Tatis Jr makes Padres debut after 80-game suspension

PHOENIX (KUSI) – The moment Padres fans have been waiting 565 days for, superstar slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the San Diego Padres lineup.

Since we last saw Tatis playing baseball for the Padres, we have added all-stars, re-signed captains and almost won a pennant.

The team and fans are hoping the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. will get this team to the World Series.

Tatis was leadoff batter as the Padres faced the Diamondbacks in Arizona, but he played right field, the position he’s been ordered to go.

In front of a crowd of only 16,000, it seemed Arizona fans would rather watch the Phoenix Suns playoff game next door.

But those who came to see Tatis, didn’t get to see much as he led the game with a strikeout, only to finish 0-5.

There was one bright light in the field as Tatis made a great catch along the fence in deep right field.

The Padres took home the W, as fans are hopeful the return of El Nino will give the team the spark we’ve been waiting for.

KUSI’s Allison Edmonds was at the game, and spoke with Tatis after the game when he said, “we’re just getting started.”

“Peter” chants breaking out at Chase Field for Peter Seidler as he walks through the crowd #padres pic.twitter.com/JoFfOPurKI — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) April 21, 2023

"I'm just grateful to be here." -Fernando Tatis Jr. An all encompassing firsthand account of what it was like on El Nino's first day back with the #padres. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ZvzLKoh2l8 — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) April 21, 2023