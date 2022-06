Fernando Tatis Jr. “not quite at level” to resume swinging a bat again





Padres President and General Manager AJ Preller has announced star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is “not quite at level” to resume swinging a bat again.

The results of Tatis’ CT scans did not show as much progress as the team had hoped. The timeline for Tatis to return will be extended.

