Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres agree to 14-year deal worth up to $340 million





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fernando Tatis Jr. will be staying in town for a long time, now that he and the Padres have shook hands on a 14-year deal totaling $340 million, according to multiple media reports.

That hefty number would put Tatis Jr. as 23rd in terms of annual salary in baseball.

While 14 years may seem forever, the deal also gives the 22 year old many years of job security and the longest deal signed in MLB history.

The man sure has made an impact for someone who has not played a full major league the whole way through.

Those who know Tatis Jr. as one of the top faces in all of North American sports may not be surprised at this contract.

Tatis Jr. has gotten sponsorship deals with BMW, Gatorade, Nike and Sony.

KUSI’s Brandon Stone reported on the deal with more details.