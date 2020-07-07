Fernando Tatis Jr. the masked man for the San Diego Padres

San Diego Padre’s shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has always had a distinct look. Whether it is his hair, the pink sleeve he always wears or his infamous sugarcane chop. Even with COVID-19, number 23 always finds a way to stand out.

“I’ve been practicing with a mask and sometimes I just forget that its on there. What can I say, its not going to bother me at all” said Fernando Tatis jr. “I just feel it’s more protection for other people to wear it around. I feel my boys are more protected that way from me if something happens or from each other. I just want to feel more safe all the way around“, Tatis Jr. added.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler added, “credit to Tatis, he somehow finds a way to make it look extremely cool.”

Dedication to wearing a mask is great for everyone around, but COVID-19 is not the health issue Padres fans are worried about for Fernando Tatis Jr. After his two major stints on the DL in 2019, this 60 game schedule might be the best fit for the shortstop.

“You know I feel pretty good, that’s not going to damage my style of playing. I’m going to be the same style of player out there no matter what. I feel pretty good, in a pretty good spot right now. I’m anticipating to be out there everyday, I feel like I’ve prepared my body like that. The most important thing is to prepare yourself for every single day to be out on the field for those 60 games. That’s going to be the big part for me, trying to stay on the field every single day and bring that energy every single day,” Tatis Jr. said.

Tingler weighed in on the 23-year old shortstop, “We hope and pray for the safety of him but I think players like Tatis are great for the game period. You know anybody that plays with passion and energy and athletic ability and all the things he brings to the table is great.”