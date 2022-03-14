Fernando Tatis Jr. will be out for at least three months with a fractured wrist





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Monday KUSI’s Allison Edmonds was out at the Padres Spring Training in Peoria when general manager of the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball, AJ Preller, announced that Padres shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be out for at least three months with a fractured wrist.

Allison tweeted that a couple minor incidents in the off season is what most likely led to the players wrist. AJ Preller and Fernando Tatis held a press conference where they confirmed the injury and said that the lockout made a big difference in the story as of now.

Fernando Tatis Jr. says a couple minor incidents in the off season is what likely led to the fracture. Said it could have been anything. He also says without the lockout it definitely could be a different story right now. #padres pic.twitter.com/PlbPZ2s6DV — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) March 14, 2022

Tatis has a fractured wrist per Preller. Looks like he will need surgery. — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) March 14, 2022