Fernando Tatis Jr. will be out for at least three months with a fractured wrist
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Monday KUSI’s Allison Edmonds was out at the Padres Spring Training in Peoria when general manager of the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball, AJ Preller, announced that Padres shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be out for at least three months with a fractured wrist.
Allison tweeted that a couple minor incidents in the off season is what most likely led to the players wrist. AJ Preller and Fernando Tatis held a press conference where they confirmed the injury and said that the lockout made a big difference in the story as of now.