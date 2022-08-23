Fernando Tatis Jr. will have shoulder surgery while out for PED suspension
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Padres superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. finally spoke to the media after being suspended 80 games for violating the leagues performance enhancing drug policy.
Tatis stuck to the ringworm story, and acknowledged his mistakes, saying his “dreams have turned into nightmares.”
Tatis Jr. also confirmed to reporters that he will be undergoing shoulder surgery as he serves his 80-game suspension.
Tatis’ full press conference is below: