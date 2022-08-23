Fernando Tatis Jr. will have shoulder surgery while out for PED suspension





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Padres superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. finally spoke to the media after being suspended 80 games for violating the leagues performance enhancing drug policy.

Tatis stuck to the ringworm story, and acknowledged his mistakes, saying his “dreams have turned into nightmares.”

Tatis Jr. also confirmed to reporters that he will be undergoing shoulder surgery as he serves his 80-game suspension.

Tatis’ full press conference is below:

Tatis starts his mea culpa conference with a strong apology for his actions, acknowledged mistakes along his path. Said that "my dreams have turned into nightmares." — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) August 23, 2022

Tatis sticking to ringworm story, said he received treatment for skin issues outside of MLB advisement. — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) August 23, 2022

Tatis said his teammates were "disappointed" but that they put everything on table, and he has to slowly build back trust. — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) August 23, 2022

Tatis on those who dont believe his ringworm story: "I'm going to give them a story to believe in." — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) August 23, 2022

#BREAKING: Tatis will have surgery on his left shoulder while he is out for PED suspension. — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) August 23, 2022