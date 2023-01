Festival brings magic and charm of winter to Poway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From Jan. 13 through Jan. 14 Poway’s Winter Festival will provide family friendly entertainment to the San Diego community.

Sledding on real man-made snow, an ice rink, marshmallow roasting, and photo booths are some of the attractions that will be available at the festival.

A special session on Saturday will be held exclusively for the special needs community.