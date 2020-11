FFWW hosting free screening of ‘Unsung Heroes: The Story of America’s Female Patriots’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Foundation for Women Warriors is hosting a free screening of a documentary called, “Unsung Heroes: The Story of America’s Female Patriots.”

CEO of the FFWW, and Marine Corp Veteran, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the film and the importance of honoring our female patriots on Veterans Day.