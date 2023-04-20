Fiery, three-car crash sends one to hospital

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – At least one person was hospitalized today following a fiery, multi-vehicle wreck on State Route 163.

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to northbound SR-163, near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles, one of which was in flames, according to the CHP.

The San Diego Fire Department was on the scene to extinguish the fire, according to television coverage.

It was not clear what led to the wreck, and an investigation was ongoing, according to authorities.