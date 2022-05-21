Fiesta Del Sol makes a comeback in Solana Beach this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fiesta Del Sol, Presented by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce, is happening Saturday and Sunday in Solana Beach!

Fiesta Del Sol is an Annual Beachside Music Festival at Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach.

The event runs:

Saturday May 21st 9am to 10pm

Sunday May 22nd 9am to 8pm

Great bands will be playing like Yachtely Crew, Daring Greatley, The Sully Band, Common Sense, Don Carlos, The Sacred Souls, Common Sense, Bella Lux and many other bands.

Beth Bennett, Event Director for the Belly Up, joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk about Fiesta Del Sol in Solana Beach.