Fiesta Del Sol returns to Fletcher Cove Park this Saturday, Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This weekend Fiesta Del Sol will return to Fletcher Cove Park.

This, the 42nd Annual Beachside Music Festival, will be held from Saturday May 20, through Sunday May 21.

Co-President Ron Blumberg of the Salona Beach Chamber of Commerce joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the festival.