Fifth person connected to Mount Hope deadly shooting appears in court

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old arrested in connection to the murder of 14-year-old Erick Balanzar pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in a virtual hearing Monday.

A total of five young men have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting which took place in a Mt. Hope neighborhood last week.

Out of the five, three adults were arraigned in court last week, pleading not guilty to murder charges with a gun and gang allegations.

Last week, another teen had also been arraigned.

The case brings to mind the question: What does it take for a juvenile to be tried as an adult?

Brian Watkins, Criminal Defense Attorney, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the case and how a juvenile gets tried as an adult.