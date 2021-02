Fight to resume youth sports throughout California continues





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The “Let Them Play CA” movement is continuing to push California’s government to allow youth sports to resume, now almost a year from when the pandemic began.

Supporters of the movement delivered letters to Gov. Newsom’s office on Feb. 11.

Coach Ron Gladnick, Head Football Coach at Torrey Pines High School, joined KUSI to discuss updates on the movement.