Filipino-American Heritage Month celebration this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Filipino American Heritage Month is celebrated in the United States during the month of October. Locally, there is a celebration for Filipino American Heritage Month this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.

This FREE event will feature music, food, kids’ activities and fun for the whole family.

Susan Delos Santos, the event organizer, joined KUSI to talk more about this upcoming event.