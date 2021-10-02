Filipino heritage celebration takes place today in 4S Ranch

4S RANCH (KUSI) – On the first full weekend of October, the San Diego community is celebrating Filipino American History month.

The Kapwa Collective event takes place on Oct. 2 at 4S Commons Town Center, located at 10550 Craftsman Way Ste 187 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Entry is free and the event will be filled with small businesses selling food, goods, and all attendees get the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, with 100% of proceeds funding nonprofit organizations that support Filipino social causes.

Melissa Sofia, of the Avenue Home Collective, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.