Filipino Resource Center organizes domestic violence forum





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The Filipino Resource Center will be hosting a Domestic Violence Forum along with San Diego County’s District Attorney Summer Stephan, Filipino American Law Enforcement Organization, the Filipino American Women’s Club, and others, on Nov. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to speak on domestic violence and offer a wealth of support services.

JoAnn Fields, Director at the Filipino Resource Center, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event and its relevance at this time in the San Diego community.

The U.S. Census Bureau registers over 217,000 Filipinos are living in San Diego County, making it the home to the second largest Filipino community outside of Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

Two acts of domestic violence have been recorded in San Diego this week — a double homicide involving a young Filipina in the East Village and the arrest of Larry Millete on suspicion of murdering his still-missing wife, Maya Millete.

Furthermore, October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Filipino American History Month.