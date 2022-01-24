Film Director Charlie Minn discusses killing of photojournalist Margarito Martinez in Tijuana





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Photojournalist Margarito Martinez Esquivel was killed outside his home on Jan. 17 in Tijuana, Mexico.

Esquivel is the second journalist to be killed in Mexico this year, according to Mexico’s police.

He was shot several times outside his home as he left for work.

The Human Rights Commission of Baja California asked for an expedited investigation into the case, amid an increase in violence against reporters in the country.

Film Director Charlie Minn joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the tragic event.

Minn got to know Martinez while filming his documentary in Tijuana.