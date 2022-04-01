Film Director Judd Apatow discusses his new Netflix movie, The Bubble

NEW YORK CITY (KUSI) – Judd Apatow is an American film director, screenwriter, producer and comedian. He directed The 40-Year Old Virgin, Knocked Up, This is 40, Funny People, Trainwreck and The King of Staten Island.

He also developed the television shows Freaks and Geeks, Undeclared, Girls, Love and Crashing. He is married to Leslie Mann and has two children.

His new movie, The Bubble, is described as “a meta-comedy will be about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a studio franchise film.” According to The Hollywood Reporter and their sources, The Bubble takes inspiration for the yet unreleased Jurassic World: Dominion, which saw its cast stuck in the United Kingdom for months during the pandemic lockdown, with production stopping and restarting several times due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Dominion has already wrapped so we can expect a happy ending to The Bubble as well. Netflix insiders, however, say the movie has no connection to Dominion, again according to THR.

Apatow discussed The Bubble with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.