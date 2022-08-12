Filmmaker Bill Lowe hosts screening of ‘COURAGE’ in Balboa Park on September 18th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An amazing story of honor, conviction, patriotism, and unfortunate hardship endured while serving our country. Two were just young boys taken prisoner by Japanese and German forces and held for over three years during WWII. And five other POWs endured unspeakable treatment inside Vietnam’s Hanoi Hilton.

The filmmaker, Bill Lowe, previewed the screening and the importance of the film on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

The official trailer is below: