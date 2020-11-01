Final days for Terra Lawsom-Remer for County Supervisor campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The last day to vote is in two days and one race on the ballot in San Diego is for County Supervisor District 3.

In District 3, incumbent Republican Kristin Gaspar faces economist, educator and former Obama administration advisor Terra Lawson-Remer.

Lawson-Remer said her priorities are ending sprawl development, protecting our beaches and coastlines, tackling traffic and congestion, expanding affordable housing, investing in public health, supporting our small businesses, and getting our economy back on track in the face of COVID-19.