Final Four matchups set in NCAA basketball tournaments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga’s countdown to perfection has ticked down to two. The top-seeded Bulldogs are back in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, two wins from becoming the first undefeated team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers.

Gonzaga got on a roll and put on a show, moving to 30-0 with an 85-66 victory against Southern California. Also advancing to the Final Four is UCLA.

After sneaking into the NCAA Tournament off four straight losses, and barely surviving Michigan State in their First Four game, the Bruins took down top-seeded Michigan, becoming the fifth No. 11 seed ever to reach the Final Four.

Johnny Juzang (JOO’-zang) poured in 28 points despite playing most of the second half on a sore ankle.

Stanford and South Carolina have joined UConn and Arizona in the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

Zia Cooke scored 16 points and the Gamecocks used their stifling defense to advance to the Final Four for the third time, shutting down Texas, 62-34.

Lexie Hull scored 21 points and Stanford reached the Final Four for the 14th time by rallying for a 78-63 victory over Louisville.