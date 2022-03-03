Financial Literacy Superheroes Competition invites children to compete for cash prizes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Council of Literacy is inviting children and their parents or guardians to enter their comic book themed contest.

Entries requires a one-page financial literacy/money management message. Awards and prizes will be presented to contestants who submit their message before Friday March 11, 2022.

The award ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park.

Immediately following the event, at 2:30 p.m., there will be a panel featuring the winning participants at the Comic-Con Museum.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Jose Cruz, CEO of San Diego Council of Literacy, about the upcoming competition.

For online entries and information, visit https://www.literacysandiego.org/financial-literacy-superheroes-competition/.