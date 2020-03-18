Find Feeding San Diego’s food distribution sites near you
POWAY (KUSI) – With schools closed and some people not working, the need for food is extremely high across the United States and right here in San Diego County.
A major effort is being made by Feeding San Diego to provide every person in San Diego County with a meal during this pandemic. The interactive map at the top of the page is an easy way for you to find a distribution location near you.
Feeding San Diego works with hundreds of distribution partners to provide food and resources to our community. Their mobile pantry travels throughout San Diego County to reach areas with limited access to transportation.
KUSI’s Dan Plante has the details.
COVID-19 Emergency Food Distribution Sites by County:
South: 3/17/20 | 2:00 PM
Community through Hope
465 C St, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Inland: 3/18/20 | 3:00 – 6:00 PM
Community Food Connection
14047 Twin Peaks Rd., Poway, CA 92064
North Coastal: 3/19/20 | 10:30 AM – 6:30 PM
Brother Benno Foundation
3260 Production Ave., Oceanside, CA 92058
East: 3/20/20 | 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Salvation Army El Cajon
1025 E Main St., El Cajon, CA 92021
Central: 3/21/20 | 10:00 AM
Labor Council SDCCU Stadium
9449 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108 Northeast Lot
Listings of available emergency distributions will be updated daily here.
Text “food” or “comida” to 877-877 to find the nearest site, or call 211 to talk to a resource specialist.