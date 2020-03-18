Find Feeding San Diego’s food distribution sites near you





POWAY (KUSI) – With schools closed and some people not working, the need for food is extremely high across the United States and right here in San Diego County.

A major effort is being made by Feeding San Diego to provide every person in San Diego County with a meal during this pandemic. The interactive map at the top of the page is an easy way for you to find a distribution location near you.

Feeding San Diego works with hundreds of distribution partners to provide food and resources to our community. Their mobile pantry travels throughout San Diego County to reach areas with limited access to transportation.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has the details.

COVID-19 Emergency Food Distribution Sites by County:

South: 3/17/20 | 2:00 PM

Community through Hope

465 C St, Chula Vista, CA 91910

North Inland: 3/18/20 | 3:00 – 6:00 PM

Community Food Connection

14047 Twin Peaks Rd., Poway, CA 92064

North Coastal: 3/19/20 | 10:30 AM – 6:30 PM

Brother Benno Foundation

3260 Production Ave., Oceanside, CA 92058

East: 3/20/20 | 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Salvation Army El Cajon

1025 E Main St., El Cajon, CA 92021

Central: 3/21/20 | 10:00 AM

Labor Council SDCCU Stadium

9449 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108 Northeast Lot

Listings of available emergency distributions will be updated daily here

Text “food” or “comida” to 877-877 to find the nearest site, or call 211 to talk to a resource specialist.