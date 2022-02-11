Find your perfect furry match for Valentine’s Day at the SD Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Humane Society is reducing their adoption fees to help you find your perfect furry match for Valentine’s Day.

You can’t buy love, but you can adopt the love of your life with the reduced fees for adult animals Feb. 11-13th.

“We welcome you to San Diego Humane Society to find your sweetheart,” said San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers. “There are so many great pets waiting to give a new family unconditional love. Dogs, cats, rabbits — we have more than 280 animals just waiting for a family to love before Valentine’s Day.”

