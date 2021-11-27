Finding purpose and staying sober this holiday season through the free MyLifeLink app

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – MyLifeLink is a free sober community app that provides virtual connection, meetings, and other tools.

Matt Seefeld, Founder of the MyLifeLink app, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the app and the services it provides.

Seefeld himself described being on the verge of hitting his four-year mark of sobriety.

“I still have good days, I still have bad days,” Seefeld said. “But the difference is that I actually don’t allow those emotions to drive behavior. I choose the behaviors that I want that are going to keep me in recovery,” Seefeld said.