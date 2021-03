Fine artist Ali Sabet explains the value of ‘Digital Art’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fine Artist Ali Sabet launched his digital art on one of NFT’s galleries (KnownOrigin) and made six figures in just 14 days!

NFT is part of the Ethereum blockchain, which is a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

Digital art has made a quick emergence into the scene, with pieces selling for hundred of thousands of dollars.

Sabet joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to explain what exactly digital art is.