Fine Print Funding provides scholarships to low income students applying to college

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Applying to college is a stressful process and for low income students, another layer of stress is added with the high cost application fees.

Nonprofit “Fine Print Funding” was formed to address those concerns.

Chantal Crompton is Co Founder and CEO of Fine Print Funding, and Dena Cruden is a partner with Highland Illuminate, which helps to promote and raise money for nonprofits and other groups.

Both Crompton and Cruden joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to further discuss Fine Print Funding.

Click here to donate.