Fine Print Funding provides scholarships to low income students applying to college





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Applying to college is a stressful process and for low income students, another layer of stress is added with the high cost application fees.

Nonprofit, “Fine Print Funding” was formed to address those concerns.

Dena Cruden is a partner with Highland Illuminate which helps to promote and raise money for nonprofits and other groups.

Cruden joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to further discuss Fine Print Funding.

Click here to donate.