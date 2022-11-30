Fire aboard UUS Abraham Lincoln leaves six injured

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A fire aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln caused minor injuries to six sailors, a U.S. Navy spokesman announced today.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning, and was extinguished by the crew.

All the injured sailors were being treated on board the vessel.

According to Navy officials, the Abraham Lincoln was conducting routine operations about 30 miles off the coast of Southern California when the incident occurred.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The carrier will continue to operate in the area.