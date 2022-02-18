Fire at Oakland Hills Country Club in Detroit destroys the historic clubhouse





BLOOMFIELD HILLS (KUSI) – The iconic clubhouse at Oakland Hills County Club in Detroit, Michigan has been destroyed by a fire that started in the attic.

Oakland Hills Country Club is a storied course, with tons of golf memorabilia kept in the clubhouse.

Detroit radio host Tom Jordan told KUSI News that the clubhouse was so big, nobody knew it was starting until it was too late. To make matters worse, since it is winter, there were only a very small amount of people on the property.

The official cause of the fire is still unknown, but some believe it started in the attack where an electrical shortage happened.

The iconic clubhouse was built in 1922, and is made of mostly wood, so the fire spread quickly.

Golf Channel reports that the “South Course at Oakland Hills has hosted 11 major championships, including six U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships, two U.S. Senior Opens and the 2004 Ryder Cup. It underwent a two-year renovation, beginning in 2019, and is slated to host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042.”

Tom Jordan told KUSI’s Paul Rudy that they were able to save much of the memorabilia that was inside, but it is still unknown how much was lost. On the bright side, there were no injuries.

Former @KUSINews anchor @TomJordanNews is now on the radio side @WWJ950 Tom giving us the local perspective on the @oaklandhillscc fire that rocked the golf world. @KUSI_GMSD Link: https://t.co/fPNVnjzZ8W pic.twitter.com/HyHgJQdCnl — Paul Rudy (@PPRPapaPig) February 18, 2022

A recap of the incident and reaction from members and community members can be seen below:

Oakland Hills County Club just now in my hometown of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. I am heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/b4BcPCW70h — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 17, 2022