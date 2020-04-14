Fire Burns in Commercial Building in La Jolla

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – Firefighters worked Tuesday morning to extinguish a fire in a two-story commercial building in La Jolla with apartments on the upper floor.

The fire was first reported at 12:40 a.m. in the 7400 block of Girard Avenue, south of Pearl Street, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

A total of 38 firefighters were assigned, the department said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was not immediately determined.