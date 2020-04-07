Fire burns through a two story restaurant in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Fire tore through a two-story restaurant in a strip mall in Kearny Mesa tonight, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters responded to 4690 Convoy St., near Engineer Road, about 9:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire Department.

Multiple broadcast reports identified the business as the China Max restaurant in the Plaza del Sol strip mall.

A total of 123 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, the department said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and street closures were in place on Convoy Street at Engineer and Opportunity roads and Dagget Street, the San Diego Police Department said.